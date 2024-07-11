U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading Down 23.1%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 4,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
