UBS Group Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $94.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.