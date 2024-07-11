UBS Group Boosts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $145.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

