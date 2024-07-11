UBS Group Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Schneider National by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $468,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 903,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

