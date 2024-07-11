UBS Group Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $252.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $260.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

