UBS Group Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $123.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.43.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

