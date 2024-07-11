UBS Group Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $282.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $270.00 to $282.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.44.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $243.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $245.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

