UBS Group Increases Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $157.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.58. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 43.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

