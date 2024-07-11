UBS Group Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $290.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.30.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $272.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 275.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

