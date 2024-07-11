UBS Group Increases Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $50.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NYSE:MC opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after buying an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,483,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

