UBS Group Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 49.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 80,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CF Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

