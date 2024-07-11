UBS Group Lowers RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $248.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $251.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

RNR stock opened at $219.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 37.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

