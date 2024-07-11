UBS Group Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $268.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $257.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $255.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

