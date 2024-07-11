UBS Group Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $90.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

