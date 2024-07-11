Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 299,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,370,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. Analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

