United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $20.57 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.42 million, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.39.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

