United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $1,127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $329.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 262,222 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

