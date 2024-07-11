United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $370.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Therapeutics traded as high as $326.46 and last traded at $325.58, with a volume of 193620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.89.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.42, for a total value of $847,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.42, for a total value of $847,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $27,604,643. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.