UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $500.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.98 and its 200-day moving average is $500.02. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $461.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $683,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

