Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.41. 2,163,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,430,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,736 shares of company stock worth $4,832,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Unity Software by 34.9% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Unity Software by 346.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 93,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

