UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

TIGR stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

