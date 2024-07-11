Urgent.ly (ULY) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Urgent.ly to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83% Urgent.ly Competitors -118.55% -1,827.97% -7.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Urgent.ly and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urgent.ly Competitors 766 4077 5724 118 2.49

Earnings and Valuation

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.84%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Urgent.ly and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $175.17 million $74.73 million -0.01 Urgent.ly Competitors $1.04 billion $10.47 million -4.51

Urgent.ly’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urgent.ly. Urgent.ly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

