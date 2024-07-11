Vai (VAI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,368.75

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Vai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $4.55 million and $1,368.75 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC on exchanges.

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,560,171 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

