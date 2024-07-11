Valerie Morisset Sells 12,342 Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $87,134.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 450,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ELYM stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.
Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eliem Therapeutics
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.
