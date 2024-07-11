Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ VLY opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile



Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

