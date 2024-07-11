Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $257.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

