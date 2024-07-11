Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,445,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $162.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

