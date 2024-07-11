Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 744,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,240,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Vestis Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen acquired 8,395 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,892.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,892.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,909,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

