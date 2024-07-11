Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $481.67

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.67 ($6.17) and traded as low as GBX 459.92 ($5.89). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 467.50 ($5.99), with a volume of 301,653 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 481.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 481.67.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

