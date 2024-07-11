Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -353.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.