VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,793. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

