Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 269,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 34.9% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $261.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

