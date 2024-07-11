Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,502 shares of company stock worth $814,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

