Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VITL shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares in the company, valued at $310,295,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,295,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,866. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

