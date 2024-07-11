Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$3.50

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

