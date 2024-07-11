Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $493.50

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 493.50 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 481.50 ($6.17), with a volume of 62921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 483 ($6.19).

Volution Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £950.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.23.

Volution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.