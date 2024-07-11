Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.20 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00005462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $90.06 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,771.79 or 1.00160247 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

