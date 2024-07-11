Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $3.25

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,923,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wallbox by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its position in Wallbox by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

