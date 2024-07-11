Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.

WRBY stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.82. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 in the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $15,812,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after buying an additional 1,011,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $12,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after buying an additional 378,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

