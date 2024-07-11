Waterway Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $232.98 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $233.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.43.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

