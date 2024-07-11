Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $27,626,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $117.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,770 shares of company stock worth $20,023,161. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

