Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,438 Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 136,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $538,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of PJP stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $83.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

