Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,675,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

