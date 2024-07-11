Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 44,312 Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EU. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 696,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in enCore Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Trading Up 8.4 %

EU opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $811.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of -0.02. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on enCore Energy

enCore Energy Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.