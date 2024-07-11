Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,389,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLR stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $52.20.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

