Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Shares of NBXG opened at 13.40 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 12.45 and a 200-day moving average of 11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

