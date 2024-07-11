Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,895 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

ABCB stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

