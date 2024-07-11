Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,371 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,040,985 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 842,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 209,674 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASG opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

