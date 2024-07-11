Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,434,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,529,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,479 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,856.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

AMJ opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.