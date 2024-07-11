Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

Trimble stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

